Baba Farid Urs continues in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN: The 777th annual Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) on Tuesday continued here. Devotees from the country and other countries participated in the Urs celebrations. The Bahishti Darwaza would be opened by the shrine’s Sajjada Nasheen.

RESCUE 1122 PERFORMANCE: Rescue 1122 District Emergency Officer Ahtesham Mazhar has said that 14,189 calls were received in the district last month. Talking to reports on Tuesday, he said that 1,319 emergency calls were received while first-aid was provided to 64 persons and 1,238 people were shifted to the hospitals. He told that 355 persons were shifted to others cities due to their emergency condition.