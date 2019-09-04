close
Wed Sep 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2019

Baba Farid Urs continues in Pakpattan

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2019

PAKPATTAN: The 777th annual Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) on Tuesday continued here. Devotees from the country and other countries participated in the Urs celebrations. The Bahishti Darwaza would be opened by the shrine’s Sajjada Nasheen.

RESCUE 1122 PERFORMANCE: Rescue 1122 District Emergency Officer Ahtesham Mazhar has said that 14,189 calls were received in the district last month. Talking to reports on Tuesday, he said that 1,319 emergency calls were received while first-aid was provided to 64 persons and 1,238 people were shifted to the hospitals. He told that 355 persons were shifted to others cities due to their emergency condition.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar