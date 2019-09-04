Hospital staff to observe strive

The paramedics and lower grade employees of King Abdullah Teaching Hospital on Tuesday threatened to go on strike by September 5 if action was not taken against the cops responsible for the torture of a gatekeeper of the hospital.

“Inspector general of police should take to justice a policeman and an ASI, who illegally confined a gatekeeper of the hospital and severely tortured him after he asked one of his family members to wait for his turn to meet a doctor,” Momin Khan, the president of lower grade employees union of King Abdullah Teaching Hospital told the protesting staffers.

The lower grade employees observed the token strike of one hour peacefully on Tuesday. They also announced to observe a token strike today (Wednesday).