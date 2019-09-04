Residents protest dilapidated condition of Oghi-Battal road

MANSEHRA: The traders, transporters and drivers took to the streets on Tuesday against the officials of the department concerned for not taking notice of the dilapidated condition of Oghi-Battal road.

“The fatal accidents are common because of dangerous and highly dilapidated condition of this road,” Umar Zaman Khan, the president of transport union told the protesters.

“The vehicles plying on this route are developing cracks and mechanical faults frequently,” he added.

The protesters, who assembled at the affected road near Oghi, raised slogans against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Khan said that because of the dangerous road condition, the patients and students could not reach their specific destinations in time.

“We have taken the road issue with previous lawmakers from Oghi but to no avail,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, president of traders body in Oghi, Sarbuland Khan said that the local MPA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Mohammad Fareed assured the traders and transporters in February this year that an initial amount of Rs50 million was sanctioned for the project but to no avail.