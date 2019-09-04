close
Wed Sep 04, 2019
Body of missing man recovered

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 4, 2019

PESHAWAR: The body of a young man, who had gone missing, was recovered from Dir Colony after 12 days. An official said that locals and police recovered body of a young man stuffed in a sack. He was later identified as Habibullah of Dir Colony who went missing 12 days back. The police started investigation.

