Vegetable market

Taking serious notice of the ongoing tussle over the site proposal for the vegetable market in Swat district, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the deputy commissioner to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Briefing reporters, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Azizullah Gran Khan said on Tuesday that he called on the chief minister and briefed him about the ongoing crisis over the location of sabzi mandi.

He said that the CM directed the deputy commissioner to take the traders’ community into confidence and resolve the issue accordingly.