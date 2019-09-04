close
Wed Sep 04, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 4, 2019

Govt urged to ensure foolproof security during Muharram

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 4, 2019

PESHAWAR: Tehreek Nifaz-e-Fiqa Jafria (TNFJ) provincial convener Maulana Malik Ajlal Haideri on Tuesday asked the government to ensure foolproof security and provision of facilities for the mourning congregations during Muharram.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the TNFJ had written a letter to the government seeking the establishment of a control room to monitor the mourning processions.

He said that the TNFJ had been making efforts to maintain peace and unity among the Muslims. The TNFJ leader demanded that the security of sensitive places like Dera Ismail Khan, Hangu and Parachinar should be handed over to the army.

The Maulana said the congregations were held to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Husain (RA) and his companions who embraced martyrdom at Karbala but did not bow to the oppressors.

