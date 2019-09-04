close
Wed Sep 04, 2019
SHY
Shahid Hussain Yousafzai
September 4, 2019

Land dispute claims four lives

Peshawar

TIMERGARA: Four persons were killed and two others sustained injuries during an exchange of fire over a land dispute in Taran village in Lal Qila Maidan in Lower Dir, police said.

They said two rival groups exchanged fire over a land dispute in which two persons were killed from each side. Two persons were also injured.

The slain were identified as Deedan Khan and Bakht Badshah Khan, sons of Mashooq Khan and Taj Muhammad and Shahabuddin, sons of Bahadar Khan.

Kokai and Nasib Rawan, both brothers of the victims from each side sustained injuries. The bodies and the injured were shifted to Lal Qila hospital.

