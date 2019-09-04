PTI govt has failed to resolve issues: JUI-F leadel

BANNU: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has miserably failed to resolve the national issues.

Addressing the students training convention at Jamia Masjid on Tuesday, he said that the solution to national issues was not possible by a selected prime minister, adding that the days of his government were numbered. He said the government policies were meant to appease someone else rather than to concentrate on the problems being faced by the people. “By the grace of Allah Almighty no one could harm the country unless and until the JUI-F and other religious parties are there,” he maintained.

He said that his party would hold ‘Million March’ in Islamabad next month against the flawed policies of the selected government and no one could stop it, urging the party workers to flex their muscles to make the march a success. Provincial general secretary Attaullah Darvesh, secretary information Maulana Abdul Jalil Jan, former senator Hidayatullah, Maulana Azizullah, Noor Aslam, former senator Qari Abdullah and others also spoke on the occasion.