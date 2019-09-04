Training workshop arranged for newly formed citizen group

PESHAWAR: The United Rural Development Organisation (URDO) on Tuesday arranged a two-day training workshop to build and strengthen capacity of the newly formed citizen group “Provincial Governance Support Group (PGSG)” constituted under Citizen’s voice project “Strengthening Legislative Governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”.

The training workshop was aimed at orienting the PGSG members on the proposed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Model Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, which seek to optimize transparency, representation, responsiveness, participation and oversight.

The participants took keen interest in the session and discussed several issues for policy advocacy.

Later, certificates and shields were distributed among the participants. The Provincial Governance Support Group (PGSG) comprised of relevant citizens, trade, labour unions, women, religious minorities, PWDs, local government elected representatives, lawyers, teachers, women entrepreneurs, youth, health department, media, CSOs, community members and home-based workers.

To engage the civil society organizations, including professional associations, target populations of traditionally disenfranchised citizens, youth, women, transgender persons, persons with disabilities and religious minorities.

Among the said stakeholders, a Provincial Governance Support Group (PGSG) was formed, which will take up the issues related to legislative governance and advocate for it with policymakers, civil society, media, academia and provincial administration

The group will be responsible for participating and spearheading the policy advocacy imitative with respect to legislative reforms. The group will also coordinate with regional and district governance support groups for mustering electoral demands from local level for further strengthening of advocacy agendas.

It will also take up the issues related to legislative reforms and advocate for it with policymakers and provincial administration.