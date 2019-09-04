New report offers robust evidence for additional investment in contraceptive use

Islamabad : The current cost of providing modern contraceptive services in Pakistan is $81 million per year. Expanding those services to cover all married women with an unmet need for modern contraception would cost an estimated $173 million annually. Importantly, simultaneous investment in meeting the needs for modern contraception and maternal and newborn healthcare would cost less compared with focusing on maternal and newborn healthcare alone – reducing the cost of maternal and newborn care to $1.65 billion from $1.89 billion. Each additional dollar spent on expanding modern contraceptive use would save more than $2.50 on maternal and newborn healthcare.

This is one of the key findings of a new report titled ‘Adding It Up: Costs and Benefits of Meeting the Contraceptive and Maternal and Newborn Health Needs of Women in Pakistan.’ Released here on Tuesday as a joint initiative of the Guttmacher Institute and the Population Council, the report examines current needs for contraceptive services for married women and for maternal and newborn healthcare for all women of reproductive age, quantifies the health benefits of investing in these services, and provides estimates of the cost of fully meeting these needs.

New estimates reveal critical gaps in reproductive health services for women of reproductive age (15–49 years) in Pakistan. Simultaneously expanding modern contraceptive services and maternal and newborn care would not only maximise benefits to women but would also be an efficient use of funds. Currently, about half of the 16.8 million married women in Pakistan who want no more children or want to postpone having a child for at least two years are not using a modern contraceptive method.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, reiterated the government’s commitment to population welfare. He stressed the need of sustainable population growth as any economic growth in the country will be diffused because of the high level of population growth.

Dr. Mirza said the study has been released at an appropriate time and provides strong research-based evidence of how much additional money Pakistan needs for mother and child healthcare and contraceptive care that will guide the government to increase funding in these areas. This study will be helpful in policymaking, allocation of funds and initiation of a constructive dialogue to overcome issues posed by unprecedented population growth.

Providing modern contraception to all married women in Pakistan who need it would yield large benefits. Compared with 2017 levels, increased contraceptive services alone would result in 3.1 million fewer unintended pregnancies (an 82% decline); 2.1 million fewer induced abortions (an 82% decline); and nearly 1,000 fewer maternal deaths (a 9% decline).

According to Zeba Sathar, Country Director at the Population Council’s Pakistan office and a co-author of the report, “This study provides robust evidence that makes the investment case for additional financing for family planning services in Pakistan. Investing more in contraceptive care, especially within the public health system, will produce a much-needed boost in meeting both family planning and maternal health goal will support the 2018 Council of Common Interests recommendations on family planning, and lead to overall savings by reducing the additional costs of unintended pregnancies.”

“Comprehensive strategies to improve reproductive health care are vital for ensuring the well-being of women and their families,” said Susheela Singh, vice president for International research at the Guttmacher Institute. “Fully meeting the need for modern contraception while simultaneously providing high-quality maternal and newborn health care to all who need it should be prioritized.”

The authors recommend engaging stakeholders—including provincial governments, the federal government, the private sector and international development partners—in fulfilling the demand for modern contraceptive care and in fully meeting the need for maternal and newborn care.