7,560-litre rancid oil seized

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority’s (PFA) vigilance team foiled an attempt to supply of 7,560 litres of used rancid oil from Rawalpindi to Lahore here on Tuesday.

PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said following a tip-off the PFA team intercepted a truck (TAM-152) and seized 42 drums of dirty oil from the truck. He said the group was in surveillance of the authority for the last few weeks due to suspicious activities. He said they used to purchase the oil at a fairly cheap price from different factories in the name of biodiesel and supply it to local shops.

He said the used oil could only be used in preparation of biodiesel according to the PFA Act. Muhammad Usman said Punjab Food Authority is utilising all available resources to ensure provision of safe and hygienic food in Punjab.