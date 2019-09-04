Families of Sikh girl, Muslim boy reconcile

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar after his efforts of four days on the issue of marriage of aSikh girl and a Muslim boy, Hassan of Nankana Sahib, has reconciled the two families. Zulfiqar, father of Hassan, has disowned his son and the girl in the presence of the governor and brother and father of girl (G), who had married Hassan a few days ago.

The girl, daughter of Bhagwan Singh, married Hassan in Nankana, which caused tension and rift in the city. When the issue was brought to the notice of the governor, he immediately met the family and girl’s father Bhagwan Singh and on the request of the parents of the girl, governor’s wife Begum Sarwar met the girl at Darul Aman, Lahore and on Tuesday the governor officially reconciled the two families.

Governor Ch Sarwar said he was grateful to the families who settled their issue on his request and foiled negative propaganda.

He said: “Inshallah under the leadership of Imran Khan we will protect the kids of minorities like our own kinds and no atrocities or injustice will be tolerated against any minority including Sikhs. PTI government will provide justice to everyone.”

In the presence of the governor, father of Hassan, Zulfiqar, said: “Punjab governor has reconciled the two families. If the girl wants to go with her family, we will not object and will not pursue the case at any forum including Lahore High Court and will cooperate with the family of the girl.” Bhagwan Singh appreciated his decision and said once again it has been established that minorities in Pakistan are safe.