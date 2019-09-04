Six cops booked for death in custody

LAHORE: North Cantt police registered a case against six police officials over the death of a suspect in police custody.

Inchrge Investigation Nasir Baig, T/ASI Zeeshan and four constables were nominated in the FIR registered against them under sections 302, 342 and 34 PPC. The accused officials took the victim, Amir, a gardener by profession, to a place on theft charges leveled against him by his employer and tortured him up to their satisfaction. As a result, his condition went critical. They dropped him off at Services Hospital Emergency Ward and escaped.

Later, the victim succumbed to the physical torture and internal wounds. His brother Zahid said that his brother had appeared before police four days back to prove his innocence, but the police detained him and subjected him to severe torture which claimed his life.

Police removed the body to morgue. The inspector general of police, Punjab, also took notice of the death of Amir in North Cantt police station. He directed Additional IG Internal Accountability Bureau to submit a report in this regard and ordered him to take legal and departmental action against the cops responsible.

Four injured: Four people were injured in a collision between a rickshaw and a truck near Jinnah Underpass on Canal Road at Johar Town on Tuesday. According to the eyewitnesses, the incident took place due to speeding by both vehicles. Four persons traveling in the rickshaw suffered injuries. They were removed to hospital.