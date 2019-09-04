Cavish, Jahangir to play Asian Masters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Jahangir Khan (junior) and Cavish Farrukh are to participate in the Asian Master Squash Championships to be held in Bangkok from September 5-8.
Jahangir and Cavish have entered their names in the age category of 40 to 44 in this championship that is to be played at Kowloon Cricket Club. According to the draws, unseeded Jahangir is to face unseeded Jonathan Yee-Fung Cheng of Hong Kong in the first round. And unseeded Cavish is drawn against second seed Saurab Nayar of India.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Jahangir Khan (junior) and Cavish Farrukh are to participate in the Asian Master Squash Championships to be held in Bangkok from September 5-8.
Jahangir and Cavish have entered their names in the age category of 40 to 44 in this championship that is to be played at Kowloon Cricket Club. According to the draws, unseeded Jahangir is to face unseeded Jonathan Yee-Fung Cheng of Hong Kong in the first round. And unseeded Cavish is drawn against second seed Saurab Nayar of India.