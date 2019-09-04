close
Wed Sep 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2019

Pak players rise in PSA ranking

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistani squash players improved rankings due to good performance in the recently concluded $12,000 Pakistan Circuit No-1. According to rankings released by Professional Squash Association (PSA) for September, Asim Khan, who won this event, rose to 72nd spot from 75th. This made him the second highest player of the country. Farhan Mehboob who faced Asim in the final moved to 75th position from 77th and Farhan Zaman jumped to 118th from 123rd.

