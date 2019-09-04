KCCA Zone VII T20 from September 9

KARACHI: The KCCA Zone VII T20 league will start from September 9 here at the Nazimabad Gymkhana Cricket Ground. Eight club teams will participate in the tournament. They will divided in two group. Two top team from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

The final will be played under floodlights. The teams are hosts Nazimabad Gymkhana, Nazimabad Youngster CC, Shalimar CC, Shahi Bagh CC, Oriental CC, Paramount CC, Rangers CC and Al Tajar CC. An exhibition match will be played between Nazimabad Gulbahar Town and KWSB on September 12 at 4pm.