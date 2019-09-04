close
Wed Sep 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2019

KCCA Zone VII T20 from September 9

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2019

KARACHI: The KCCA Zone VII T20 league will start from September 9 here at the Nazimabad Gymkhana Cricket Ground. Eight club teams will participate in the tournament. They will divided in two group. Two top team from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

The final will be played under floodlights. The teams are hosts Nazimabad Gymkhana, Nazimabad Youngster CC, Shalimar CC, Shahi Bagh CC, Oriental CC, Paramount CC, Rangers CC and Al Tajar CC. An exhibition match will be played between Nazimabad Gulbahar Town and KWSB on September 12 at 4pm.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports