Ski legend Hirscher expected to announce retirement

VIENNA: Alpine skiing legend Marcel Hirscher is expected to announce his retirement on Wednesday (today), ending an illustrious career that saw him win a record eighth consecutive World Cup this year.

The 30-year-old Austrian has spoken before about calling it quits — as early as 2014, in fact — but lately speculation that he would stop has intensified despite his endless winning streak.

The multiple world and Olympic champion has called a press conference for Wednesday, titled “Retrospectives, insights and perspectives” after saying earlier in the year he would announce a decision on his future after the summer.

“An era that was phenomenal and unique, as much as captivating and amazing ends,” the tabloid newspaper Kronen’s sports editor wrote in a commentary on Saturday. Hirscher already has two more overall World Cup titles than the second most successful skier in history, another Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell, who won six large globes. She is followed by Marc Girardelli of Luxembourg with five, and American Lindsey Vonn and Austrian Hermann Maier both with four.