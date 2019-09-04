close
Wed Sep 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 4, 2019

Ski legend Hirscher expected to announce retirement

Lahore

AFP
September 4, 2019

VIENNA: Alpine skiing legend Marcel Hirscher is expected to announce his retirement on Wednesday (today), ending an illustrious career that saw him win a record eighth consecutive World Cup this year.

The 30-year-old Austrian has spoken before about calling it quits — as early as 2014, in fact — but lately speculation that he would stop has intensified despite his endless winning streak.

The multiple world and Olympic champion has called a press conference for Wednesday, titled “Retrospectives, insights and perspectives” after saying earlier in the year he would announce a decision on his future after the summer.

“An era that was phenomenal and unique, as much as captivating and amazing ends,” the tabloid newspaper Kronen’s sports editor wrote in a commentary on Saturday. Hirscher already has two more overall World Cup titles than the second most successful skier in history, another Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell, who won six large globes. She is followed by Marc Girardelli of Luxembourg with five, and American Lindsey Vonn and Austrian Hermann Maier both with four.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore