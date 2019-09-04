Sudan PM to announce new cabinet

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s new premier will unveil the first cabinet since veteran leader Omar al-Bashir’s overthrow within 48 hours, the country’s ruling body said on Tuesday, after the transition process was hit by delays.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a seasoned UN economist who took up the job last month, was supposed to announce a cabinet on Wednesday of last week under a post-Bashir roadmap.

But the announcement was postponed as he mulled the nominees proposed by the umbrella movement which led months-long protests against Bashir and the generals who ousted him in April.

Last Tuesday, Hamdok received a list of candidates including 49 nominees for 14 ministries. "The cabinet announcement will be made within a maximum of 48 hours," Sudan’s sovereign council said in a statement.

The joint civilian-military ruling body held talks with Hamdok on Tuesday about the reasons for the delay. The premier explained it "is because he wants to form a government that is more representative of states across Sudan," the council said.

Hamdok also wished to ensure "gender balance", it added. The meeting with Hamdok also tackled the issue of forming a commission tasked with peace talks with armed groups.

On August 17, the Forces for Freedom and Change protest movement and the generals officially signed a power-sharing deal outlining their vision for Sudan’s three-years transitional period. It included forging peace with insurgent groups in the country’s far-flung regions within six months. Hamdok has vowed to "end war and bring about sustainable peace" in Sudan. Rebel groups from marginalised regions including Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan state waged long wars against Bashir’s forces.