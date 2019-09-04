Ukraine votes to lift immunity for lawmakers

KIEV: Ukrainian MPs on Tuesday voted to lift their own immunity from prosecution, fulfilling a campaign pledge by new President Volodymyr Zelensky who came in on promises to beat corruption.

Zelensky, who was a popular comedian before being elected head of state in the spring, commands a parliamentary majority, and the constitutional amendment is the first in a raft of promised reforms.

"If a lawmaker hits a person (in a car) or ... commits any other criminal offence, then he must be held accountable," the 41-year-old leader told MPs before the vote. "I appeal to all deputies now -- just do what you have promised the people for many long years."

Lawmakers could previously be arrested only with parliament’s approval. The change is widely supported by Ukrainians, but some MPs and experts have expressed concerns it could pave the way to political persecutions in the ex-Soviet nation, which still struggles with corrupt courts. Previous president Petro Poroshenko first proposed the constitutional change, but it has only now been put to lawmakers for a final reading.