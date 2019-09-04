Write on

This refers to the letter ‘The CSS exam’ (September 03) by Tariq Faruqi. The writer brilliantly defined the importance of writing in CSS exam. Without writing practice, no participant can clear the writing portion of the CSS exam.

Our institutions mostly focus on reading, but if you do not know how to write, then how will you answer the questions? The government is requested to initiate writing classes in government schools and colleges.

Adnan Maqsood

Kech