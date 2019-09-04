Tinkering with accountability

PM Imran Khan rode to victory in the 2018 elections on the back of the single most important agenda of across-the-board accountability. After coming into power, he vowed on more than one occasion to carry out his promise of strict accountability without fear or favour; even at the cost of losing office or sacrificing his life.

Therefore, any tinkering with the NAB Ordinance 1999 and offering concession/relief to any segment or group would backfire and roll back the party’s popularity. Amendments currently being considered to exclude businessmen, individuals and restrain NAB from going after the bureaucracy would be the last proverbial straw in the back of the accountability drive. There would be no difference then between the PTI and other parties, between Imran Khan and other leaders of PML-N, PPP etc. Perhaps, PM Imran Khan is being misguided and misled by some of his close advisers. A disinformation campaign has been let loose that the economy is not moving and businessmen are not investing owing to fear of NAB while bureaucrats are not working and not taking decisions due to fear of accountability. The PM must not become hostage to certain unscrupulous elements out to maintain the status quo and thwart his promise of accountability.

Arif Majeed

Karachi