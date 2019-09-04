SBP takes decision on monetary policy rate this month

ISLAMABAD: Amid rising trends in CPI based inflation, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will have to take a cautious decision on policy rate this month despite desire of the government to slash down the rate in next monetary policy committee meeting.

The SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee is expected to take place its meeting by third week of the ongoing month. With approval of Governing Council for rebasing of Consumer Price Index (CPI), thePakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) is all set to release CPI based inflation figures on Wednesday (today) with possibility of increasing month on month (MOM) inflation and touching figure of 11 percent in August 2019 against 10.3 percent for July 2019.

The PBS will release two figures of CPI based inflation as one figure with old methodology and second with rebasing exercise. On both accounts, the CPI based inflation is expected to show rising trends.

“At a time when CPI based inflation as well as core inflation are expected to witness surge, it will become difficult situation for SBP’s monetary committee for reducing discount rate of SBP on the wish of the PM,” said the official sources.

Now the discount rate stood at 13.25 percent and the real interest rate of 7.6 percent so the business community as well as economists were asking the government to reduce the discount rate. There are three possibilities on discount rate front as the SBP’s Monetary Committee is authorized to take final decision but the possibilities included to keep rate unchanged, second further increase the rate and third to reduce the rate slightly.

The economists argued that higher discount rate did not have any economic justification or rationale so it should be decreased immediately. The current account deficit, they said, reduced in the last fiscal year and the imports had gone down by $1.7 billion in first two months so the external vulnerability reduced substantially.

If the discount rate is reduced it would have positive impact on budget deficit of the country in terms of curtailing the requirement of debt servicing.

The budget deficit that had escalated to 8.9 percent of GDP for end June 2019 is major worrisome indicators of the economy but it had already caused loss to the economy on various fronts. Now the Monetary Policy Committee will take decision on discount rate keeping in view future inflationary pressures.

On rebasing of inflation, the Governing Council approved rebasing of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) from FY-2007-8 to FY2015-16. The rebasing was long overdue and the exercise was completed in December 2017 and Technical Committee cleared it for presentation in the Council.

The PBS collects the retail prices and computes the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for a basket of 487 items collected from 40 cities and 76 markets.

For each item four (4) quotations are collected from each market on monthly basis. Wholesale price index (WPI), on monthly basis, is compiled from 21 markets and 21 cities for a basket of 463 items. Sensitive price indicator (SPI) is compiled on weekly basis for 53 items from 53 items from 53 markets of 17 cities.