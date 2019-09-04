Govt to provide maximum facilities to business community: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday the government was making all out efforts to provide maximum facilities to business community.

This he said while talking to a group of leading industrialists and business personalities, who called on him here at the Prime Minister’s Office. The visitors included Mian Muhammad Mansha, Mian Sattar, Bashir Ali Muhammad, Arif Habib, Ali Habib, Shahid Hussain, Saqib Sherazi, Shahid Abdullah, Tariq Sehgal, Musaddaq Zulqarnain and Sikandar Mustafa.

The prime minister said the wheel of economy could not move unless proper facilities were provided to business. “Our first and foremost priority is to create employment opportunities in order to reducepoverty,” he said. The prime minister said the proposals given by the business community would help take the process of policy making and planning forward in an effective manner.

He reiterated that the government would continue consultation process in all sectors of economy and the meetings would be held with business community on regular basis. The prime minister asked the business persons to extend their proposals for improving the economy.