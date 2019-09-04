CM asks Ulema to promote peace and tolerance during Muharram

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Tuesday that Ulema should promote peace and tolerance and should also respect one another during the sacred month of Muharram.

This he said while presiding over a meeting with Ulema of different schools of thought at New Sindh Secretariat on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Minister for Religious Affairs Nasir Shah, Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani, Minister for Irrigation Sohail Anwar Siyal, Adviser to CM Murtaza Wahab, IGP Sindh Dr Kalem Imam, Home Secretary Kazi Kabir, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani and other officers.

The Ulema who attended the meeting included Allama Maqsood Hussain Domki, Allama Furkan Haider Abdi, Maulana Sadiq Jaferi, Allama Mubashir Hussain, Allama Asghar Ali Naqvi, Allama Nisar Qalandri, Maulana Hussain Masoodi, Sarwat Aijaz Qadri, Maulana Akbar Dars, Qari Usman and Allama Shah Ferozezuddin Qadri.

Shah said that the purpose of the meeting was to take all the religious scholars into confidence about the measures his government had adopted to maintain peace and tranquility in the province. “I have held a meeting with all the law enforcement agencies and chalked out a detailed security plan for Muharram Majalis and processions, and I am sure you will cooperate with the administration and law enforcement agencies in conducting the Muharram events,” he said.

The chief minister nominated a three-member committee as being the focal persons to resolve all issues emerging up to 10th Muharram. The committee comprises provincial ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Shabir Bijarani, and Special Assistant to CM Waqar Mehdi.