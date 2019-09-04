Two MQM-L activists jailed for life for killing PSP workers

An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday sentenced two assailants, who belong to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), to life imprisonment convicting them of murdering two Pak Sarzameen Party workers.

Muhammad Raheem and Muhammad Danish were found guilty of killing PSP workers, Abdul Majeed alias Nadeem Molana and Rashid Khan alias Laal, outside their residence in sector 7-C of Orangi Town on July 17, 2017.

According to the prosecution, the directives for the murders were issued by MQM-London Chief Altaf Hussain through the party’s South African setup and the assailants were paid Rs50,000 as reward for doing the job.

The ATC has already issued permanent warrants of arrest for Hussain, Nadeem Nusrat, Qamar-ul-Islam alias Teddy, Abdul Rasheed alias Babu Bihari and Muhammad Asif. The case against them has been kept on dormant until their arrest or surrender before the court.

The FIR of the incident was registered under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act at the Orangi Town police station. Another FIR under section 23(1)(a) of the Sindh Arms Act was registered against the accused following the recovery of an unlicensed weapon used in the offense.

Colonel Qaider of the paramilitary force in a press conference said that during the initial interrogation, the accused informed that the target was assigned to them a month ago. He added that during the commission of the crime, the accused were in contact with the MQM-L secretariat and its network in South Africa through Whatsapp message, and after the completion of the task, the accused were felicitated by Hussain through voice messages which had been retrieved from the mobile phones of the accused, he added.