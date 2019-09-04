Dengue fever claims year’s 7th life in city

Mosquito-borne viral disease dengue hemorrhagic cases are on the rise in Karachi following recent rains as one more person died due to the complications of the disease in the city on Tuesday, increasing the number of deaths to seven this year.

“Akbar Jumman, a resident of the Lasbela area of Karachi, died today during treatment at the JPMC due to the dengue shock syndrome,” said Dr Seemin Jamali, the executive director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, while talking to journalists on Tuesday.

They said the breeding of mosquitos had multiplied after the recent rains in Karachi as rainwater accumulated at thousands of places, including abandoned pots and vessels, pits and discarded types, owing to which the number of dengue fever cases had started increasing in the city.

According to the Sindh health department, during the last eight months 1,532 dengue fever cases were reported from entire Sindh, of them seven patients could not survive. “Of these 1,532 dengue fever cases, only 69 were from other districts of Sindh while the remaining belonged to Karachi,” said Abdul Basit, an official of the Sindh Dengue Prevention Control Program while talking to The News.

Officials conceded that dengue fever cases had started increasing in the recent days and blamed the rains and accumulation of freshwater at places.