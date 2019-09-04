Police arrest key suspect in Canadian doctor’s murder

Eight days after a Canadian doctor was murdered during a house robbery in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, the police officials investigating the case have claimed of a major breakthrough by arresting a key suspect.

At around 8:20am on August 26, four men in a car bearing registration No. AWP-747 arrived at bungalow No. B-75 in Block-13 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and they opened fire when the residents resisted the robbery bid. Sohailur Rehman, complainant Shahzadur Rehman’s brother, and nephew Munibur Rehman fired back, causing the suspects to flee. However, 40-year-old Dr Ayesha, the complainant’s wife, suffered a bullet close to the heart.

Dr Ayesha was taken to a private hospital located on National Stadium Road, but she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. She was a Canadian national.

District East SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahesar told a news conference at his office that he had formed a special police team comprising Sharea Faisal SHO Sarwar Khan, Aziz Bhatti SHO Adeel Khan, ASI Imran, ASI Abdur Rehman and IT incharge Raheel Khan, who traced and arrested the incident’s mastermind.

SSP Mahesar said the mastermind, identified as Faisal Abdul Hassan, was involved in more than 150 cases and he was also arrested in the past in different cases of robbery, murder and police encounter.

The officer said Hassan’s accomplices — namely Azmat, Anwar (alias Grenade) and Rehmat — are Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) activists, adding that they have also been arrested in the past and are still wanted by the police in different cases.

The District East police chief said Azmat was released on bail after being sentenced to 14 years in jail, adding that a case of extortion collection for the MQM-L has already been registered against Anwar.

Mahesar said the car the suspects left at the crime scene bears a fake registration number plate, while the car is registered in the name of the mastermind’s wife. He said the police also recovered a Kalashnikov, a 30-bore pistol and bullets from the crime scene.

The officer said that FIR Nos. 663/19, 664/19 and 665/19 have already been registered against the suspects at the Sharea Faisal police station following the incident, adding that the mastermind’s accomplices will be arrested soon.