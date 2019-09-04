close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
AFP
September 4, 2019

Australia keeps interest rates on hold

Business

AFP
September 4, 2019

Sydney: Australia´s central bank kept interest rates at historic lows Tuesday, despite weaker-than-expected growth and global trade fears.Reserve Bank of Australia chief Philip Lowe said the cash rate would remain unchanged at 1.00 percent but the board would "ease monetary policy further if needed".

The bank had already cut rates by a quarter-point in June and again in July owing to concerns about the slowing economy. "Economic growth in Australia over the first half of this year has been lower than earlier expected," Lowe admitted. Consumer spending has been weighed down by what the bank called "a protracted period of low income growth and declining housing prices".

