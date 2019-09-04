Investment moot being held in US

KARACHI: JS Global Capital Limited (JSGCL), Pakistan’s leading equity brokerage and investment banking firm, is organising an investment conference titled “Pakistan Investment Conference 2019 (PIC-2019)”, a statement said on Tuesday.

This consultation will be held in the United States from September 4 to 6 and is the fourth of its kind event organised by JSGCL, it added. These sessions showcase Pakistan’s economic growth and business potential among leading global investors to attract foreign direct and portfolio investments, it said.

Further, by strengthening policy-level engagement, the delegation strives to improve economic ties with the US. The high-powered delegation will be led by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and includes Pakistan’s Ambassador At Large for Investment - Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, Adviser to the Ministry of Maritime Affairs Mahmood Moulvi, Pakistan Stock Exchange Chairman Sulaiman Mehdi, Member Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), Khalid Mansoor, Pakistan Business Council CEO Ehsan Malik and JSGCL CEO Kamran Nasir.

Top management of leading local corporations comprising around one-thirds of the market capitalisation of the benchmark KSE-100 index will also accompany the delegation, it added.