HabibMetro Bank posts Rs5.7bln profit

KARACHI: HabibMetro Bank posted a profit-before-tax of Rs5.7 billion for the half-year ended June 30, 2019, with a healthy growth of 20 percent year-on-year, a statement said on Tuesday.

The bank’s total assets increased by 24 percent to Rs839 billion, and its deposit base increased by 14 percent to Rs592 billion. The bank registered continued growth in its trade finance business. It also posted an increased earning per share (EPS) of Rs3.03.

The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) has assigned premium credit ratings of AA+ and A1+ to HabibMetro Bank for the 18th consecutive year. The bank currently operates with 370 branches in more than 120 cities across the country, it said. HabibMetro Bank is a subsidiary of Habib Bank AG Zurich, an international banking group that enjoys a financial presence in eight countries across four continents. Habib Bank AG Zurich completed 50 years of international banking operations in 2018.