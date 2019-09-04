Gold prices remain unchanged

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market remained unchanged at Rs88,600/tola on Tuesday. According to announcement of All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, price of 10 grams gold remained unchanged at Rs75,960.
However, prices in the international market increased by $6 to $1,530/ounce. Jewellers said the local market rates were down by Rs1,500/tola, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market remained unchanged at Rs88,600/tola on Tuesday. According to announcement of All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, price of 10 grams gold remained unchanged at Rs75,960.
However, prices in the international market increased by $6 to $1,530/ounce. Jewellers said the local market rates were down by Rs1,500/tola, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.