Gold prices remain unchanged

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market remained unchanged at Rs88,600/tola on Tuesday. According to announcement of All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, price of 10 grams gold remained unchanged at Rs75,960.

However, prices in the international market increased by $6 to $1,530/ounce. Jewellers said the local market rates were down by Rs1,500/tola, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.