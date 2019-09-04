Govt to reopen floating rate PIBs

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday said floating rate Pakistan Investment Bonds will be auctioned as reopening of previously issued floating rate PIBs.

Analysts said the central bank will issue new series of bonds as previously issued short- and long-tenor bonds are maturing over the next three years. The new series of bonds would carry new tag and duration as well.

“Government of Pakistan (GOP) has decided that floating rate PIBs may also be auctioned as re-opening of previously issued floating rate PIBs,” the SBP said in a circular.

The SBP said re-opening auctions of floating rate PIBs will be conducted through uniform price competitive bidding auction process. Primary dealers (banks) will submit competitive bids in terms of price (up to four decimal points). “The cut-off price, at which GOP decides to accept bids, in the re-opening auction will apply uniformly to all accepted bids,” the SBP added.

Coupon rate on PIBs offered in re-opening auctions will be the same as determined in the first auction of respective issue of the bond and reset at the start of each coupon period. “The successful bidders will make the settlement on settlement date at the amount calculated as per accepted price plus accrued interest for the number of days lapsed since start of the coupon period based on respective coupon rate,” SBP’s circular added.