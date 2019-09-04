Oil sales dip 16pc in eight months

KARACHI: Oil sales sharply fell 16 percent year-on-year to 12.04 million tons in the first eight months of the current calendar year on economic slowdown and constant decline in furnace oil consumption during the period, a brokerage reported on Tuesday.

Furnace oil sales saw the biggest percentage decrease of 41 percent to 2.05 million tons in the January-August period. High speed diesel sales dropped 17 percent to 4.49 million tons. Sale of motor spirit, known as petrol, however, rose three percent year-on-year to five million tons during the period under review.

“The slump is attributable to lower economic activity in the country, along with lower demand for furnace oil,” Hassan Ali, an analyst at Optimus Capital Management said in a report.

In August, oil marketing companies sold 1.29 million tons of oil products – petrol, diesel and furnace oil –, lower by 20 percent compared to July. Oil sales fell 4.4 percent year-on-year during the month, with the biggest decline of 17.4 percent registered for high speed diesel.

Ali said motor spirit sales dipped 4.1 percent month-on-month in August, with the industry having sold 634,000 tons during the month as rains across the country dampened the fuel demand. Year-on-year, there was, however, a 4.6 percent surge in petrol sales.

In August, diesel sales were down 30 percent from 584,000 tons in July. Diesel sales also fell 17.4 percent year-on-year to 407,000 tons in the previous month.

“Industry people attributed lower offtake to higher prices along with lower industrial demand during the month.”

Furnace oil sales dipped 39.1 percent month-on-month to 183,000 tons in August due to a high base effect in July, driven by high power demand.

Furnace oil-based power plants produced 783 gigawatt hours in July, up 13 percent month-on-month. There was also a 4.2 percent year-on-year fall in sales of furnace oil from 191,000 tons in the corresponding month a year earlier.

“Lower offtake can be attributed to the conscious efforts of the power ministry to increase generation from RLNG IPPs (independent power producers), in a bid to increase its offtake from the gas distribution network and reduce the line pack,” Ali added.

In August, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Hascol, Shell, and Attock Petroleum Limited collectively sold 71.3 percent of total energy products with their market share dropping 24 basis points month-on-month.

PSO lost 2.23 percentage point of its market share during the month, while three other listed oil marketing companies witnessed increase in their market share.

BE Energy, which is not listed on the stock market, saw an increase in its market share and accounted for 3.4 percent (43,200 tons) of energy products sold in the market in the previous month.