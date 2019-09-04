close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
September 4, 2019

Unemployment

Business

September 4, 2019

South African looters take a vending machine from a foreign-owned shop during a riot in the Johannesburg. Angry protesters loot alleged foreign-owned shops in a new wave of violence targeting foreign nationals. Such violencebreaks out sporadically in South Africa where many locals blame immigrants for high unemployment. South Africa’s unemployment rate jumped to its highest since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago. Unemployment rose to

29 percent, driven by job cuts in private households, transport and mining.

