After taking over Kashmir by force, the Indian government has now moved to declare almost two million people in Assam stateless with the release of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The NRC exercise follows the hallmarks of fascist rule and is clearly designed to reject the citizenship claims of non-Hindu religious minorities, with the axe falling on Muslims more than anyone else. The logic of the exercise is clearly mired in the ideology of the ruling BJP, which has made it abundantly clear that it will reverse the secular citizenship laws of the country. Already, the BJP has already been pushing a bill allowing non-Muslim citizens of Pakistan and Bangladesh to claim Indian citizenship. The same rationale would not apply if a Muslim citizen of either country would apply for Indian citizenship. There is little doubt that that this is part of an exercise to create the much feared ‘Hindu Rashtra.’ What has happened in Assam is the second major step the Indian state has taken within weeks that confirms the move towards full-blown fascism. The Modi government remains confident that its economic might is so great that it will not find itself an international pariah. Why would it when displacing half a million Rohingya Muslims has done nothing to the much less important Myanmar? The threat in Assam is against almost two million people, who face statelessness and detention for the failure to prove they had roots in the state dating before March 1971. The date is important as it was when Bangladeshi refugees from then East Pakistan had made their way across the border – in an exercise sanctioned by the Indian state. Stories of bureaucrats, soldiers, and other state officials being excluded from the citizenship list have begun to emerge. The Indian state is planning to build 10 more camps in Assam for those declared to be illegal migrants. Many have been in detention centres since the citizenship checks were started four years ago. Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has used inflammatory language towards immigrants, calling them ‘termites,’ but it is clear that the language is directed towards religious minorities. The BJP has effectively moved India closer to fascism. What is needed are sanctions from the international community.

