Sitting on the fence no longer an option

Pakistan’s posture of peace in the face of Modi’s illegal acts in occupied Kashmir since the revocation of the special status of the disputed territory last month has been remarkable.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear that Islamabad will use all diplomatic forums against New Delhi’s clampdown in Kashmir while emphasising at the same time about the dangers of an armed conflict between the two nuclear powers.

Prime Minister Khan has also mentioned his concern on several occasions that India may opt for a misadventure to divert the world’s attention from its atrocities against the Kashmiris who have been facing curfew and other restrictions for the past one month.

Pakistan’s government coordinated with China on the Kashmir situation and its diplomatic efforts bore fruit in the shape of UNSC discussions on Kashmir but the outcome was mostly symbolic.

What would happen if the international community does not break its silence and does not take some tangible actions to ease the plight of Kashmiris? And what would happen if Pakistan exhausted all the diplomatic channels with no gains? Then, Pakistan would have two options either to stay quiet and allow India to attack Azad Kashmir or defend the motherland with full force. Pakistan would surely opt for the second option as its valiant armed forces and patriotic public would not let India achieve its nefarious designs.

But the dangers of a conflict between nuclear armed states are potentially horrifying. India has already stepped up its rhetoric, as its defence minister recently said Delhi could make changes in its nuclear doctrine which currently bars using nuclear warheads first. Such irresponsible statements emphasise that how dangerous Kashmir’s situation has become, which could possibly drag the region towards nuclear war.

The international community must understand that Kashmir is not the only agenda of Modi’s fascist and Hindu supremacist government. As Imran Khan has urged the Western world to understand the implications of the racial bigotry of Nazism-inspired Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) led Modi government. Modi’s Hindu extremist government damaged the concept of secularism with its aims to turn India into a Hindu state through its Hindutva ideology.

Modi is a Hindu extremist leader converting India into an insecure country for Muslims, Dalits, Christians and other minority communities. His regime gave a free hand to RSS extremists to terrorise minorities.

It is time the international community woke up from its deep slumbers and helped resolve the Kashmir issue to prevent the two arch-rivals get involved in a potentially disastrous conflict, which would not only impact South Asia but the rest of the world.

It is the responsibility of the UNSC to ensure implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir and provide Kashmiris their right to self-determination. The international community has two choices: Whether it convinces India to lift the month-long curfew in Kashmir and restore the disputed territory’s special autonomy, or it can continue to wait and watch what direction the “explosive” situation leads to. The next option is too risky.

Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of 1947’s Indian Partition, and Modi’s fascist moves have bounced it back to the world stage and rejuvenated the spirits of Kashmiris to step up their struggle to free their paradise on earth from the claws of the Hindu supremacist India. Sitting on the fence is no more an option for the world.