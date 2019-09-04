Overton replaces Woakes for fourth Ashes Test

BIRMINGHAM: England have made one change to their side for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, with Craig Overton coming into the team in place of Chris Woakes.

The Somerset paceman was drafted into the squad following confirmation that James Anderson would not be able to return in the series due to a calf injury and is brought straight into the team. England captain Joe Root says Overton’s height was a deciding factor and also hopes his previous Ashes experience — during the last tour of Australia — will stand him in good stead.

“This ground does perform slightly differently with an extra bit of bounce and a taller bowler will give us an extra option to go to,” Root said. “I feel like that balances out our attack really well in these conditions.

“Craig is a competitor. You saw him come into Ashes cricket on debut and straight away he looked very much at home. He got himself in a battle and I expect him to do that this week. I expect him to cause some issues for the Aussie batters.”

Root also confirmed the expected switch of positions for Joe Denly and Jason Roy, with the latter moving down to bat at number four after struggling as an opener in the series so far. Root is confident Roy can make the number four position his own.“Jason is a high-quality player, we all know that, and he might be better suited at four,” Root said.