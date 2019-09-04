Misbah ‘most likely’ to be head coach

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq is the frontrunner for the twin role of batting coach as well as head coach for the national side, a top Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official privy to the developments has said. The PCB will announce their final pick today.

“Misbah is expected to be handed over the responsibilities of the head coach and batting coach simultaneously,” the official told APP on condition of anonymity. He said Misbah’s stepping down from the cricket committee was aimed at entering in the race of head coach for which Mohsin Khan and Dean Jones were also in the run.

Waqar Younis, Courtney Walsh and Jalaluddin were major competitors for the bowling coach while Faisal Iqbal and Muhammad Wasim had applied for the national cricket team’s batting coach post. The official, privy to the entire development, said Misbah was fully aware of Pakistan’s domestic cricket system and during his tenure as captain, the team earned the top ranking in Test cricket in 2016-17. “Misbah would also be available throughout the year unlike foreign coaches,” he said.

A five-member PCB panel comprising former coach Intikhab Alam, former international cricketer Bazid Khan, member board of governors Asad Ali Khan, PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan and Director International Cricket Zakir Khan had interviewed candidates for coaching slots.

The PCB, he said, had also finalised Waqar Younis as bowling coach. Mohammad Akram had withdrawn his name in Waqar’s favour. “Waqar’s past working experience with the national team as head coach and bowling coach had also helped him be considered for the bowling coach,” the official said.

Waqar remained head coach twice in 2011 and 2016 and also served as the bowling coach in 2007. Waqar had expressed his gratitude over Misbah’s consideration for top slot and hoped both of them would have strong cordial interaction to make national cricket team a great playing eleven.

Asian Bradman, Zaheer Abbas, appreciating the choice of Misbah as head coach, said he had played a good chunk of his cricket with some members of the current Pakistan side and also in Pakistan Super League (PSL), therefore he knows the strengths and weaknesses of the players.

“PCB had hired many foreign coaches in the past and had seen the outcomes, therefore it is better to hire local like minded coaching staff. Local Pakistani cricketers are highly passionate people who can successfully pass their skills to the players.

Former batting legend Javed Miandad also termed Misbah’s selection a “good omen” for Pakistan cricket and said he (Misbah) had great contributions for Pakistan as a skipper and batsman. Former Test cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq said if PCB had decided to appoint Misbah-ul-Haq as head coach, then both must sit together and decide all pros and cons of the game.

“PCB and Misbah must make a plan for the upcoming series and World Cup and also replacements of the retiring players in future,” he said and wished good luck to PCB and Misbah.