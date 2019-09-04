close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pa
September 4, 2019

8 students killed in China primary school attack

World

P
Pa
September 4, 2019

CHAOYANGPO, China: An attacker killed eight students and injured two others at a primary school in central China on the first day of the new term, police said on Tuesday.The attack occurred at around 8am on Monday in Chaoyangpo village of Enshi city in Hubei province, Enshi police said in a statement. The suspect is a 40-year-old man who is in custody and being investigated. How the children were attacked was not disclosed. The motive was unclear. According to the Southern Weekly, the suspect was released last June after serving his sentence for attempted murder.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World