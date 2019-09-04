8 students killed in China primary school attack

CHAOYANGPO, China: An attacker killed eight students and injured two others at a primary school in central China on the first day of the new term, police said on Tuesday.The attack occurred at around 8am on Monday in Chaoyangpo village of Enshi city in Hubei province, Enshi police said in a statement. The suspect is a 40-year-old man who is in custody and being investigated. How the children were attacked was not disclosed. The motive was unclear. According to the Southern Weekly, the suspect was released last June after serving his sentence for attempted murder.