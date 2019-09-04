Student jailed for bringing fake gun to campus

LONDON: A student brought a fake gun to his university campus and threatened to “start opening fire” if a presentation did not go well, a court heard.

Yihe Xiong, 25, a masters student from China, took the replica Beretta 92 weapon to the University of Exeter’s Streatham site in Devon on July 19. He told classmates that he had 12 bullets and claimed he would start shooting “randomly” if he was not happy with how his presentation at 10.30am went.

Exeter Crown Court heard armed police attended the campus after Xiong pointed the replica firearm at a student sat behind him, saying: “Here’s another target”. Judge Peter Johnson jailed Xiong, who admitted possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, for eight months.

“You were due to give a presentation that morning. For some reason, you took the imitation firearm with you from your lodgings. You took it out, cocked it and pointed it at your fellow students. You made jokes about shooting them and others at random, saying you had 12 bullets. This was a calculated act of breathtaking stupidity.”

The court heard Xiong put the imitation weapon in his trousers before going into the presentation room. After sitting down, he pointed the fake gun at a student sat behind him and said: “Here’s another target.”

Xiong left it under his coat on his seat while he completed his presentation. When he returned, he told students that he had been joking about the gun and offered to show them it was fake. A lecturer was alerted and called police, who dispatched armed officers and a dog unit to the campus.

Xiong immediately apologised to police and told them it was a replica pistol as soon as they arrived at the scene, the court heard.