Pakistan to approach all fora to force India end IHK curfew

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday again strongly condemned the cruel steps of fascist, racist and extremist government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the Kashmiris and reaffirmed its commitment to knock the doors of all relevant international forums to force New Delhi lift a month long curfew from the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan — flanked by Minister for Power Omar Ayub and Special Assistant on Petroleum Division Nadeem Babar — told the media the statement of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the European Parliament’s initiative on Kashmir were the outcome of the tireless diplomacy undertaken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and a clear proof of India’s defeat on the issue.

The cabinet, she said, decided to continue observing solidarity with the hapless Kashmiris on every Friday to show the world that the Pakistani nation would not budge from supporting their cause till they got their right to self-determination.

Dr Awan said the cabinet also discussed the issue of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC), saying the Prime Minister expressed his displeasure over a campaign to malign the government, which had taken concrete steps to root out corruption and ensure merit in the country. He directed that the media should be again given a briefing regarding the GIDC as unfortunately the government’s point of view was not properly highlighted, she added.

She further said the Prime Minister noted that at present hospital waste was not being properly disposed of and directed that a national policy on its disposal should be prepared in consultation with the provinces.

Dr Awan said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting presented a proposal to set up information and learning centres at press clubs, which would help disseminate information at the grassroots level. This initiative would on the one hand facilitate the media persons and on the other it would provide an opportunity to the youth to get information at their doorstep, she said, adding the centres would play the role of e-libraries with free of cost provision of computers and Wi-Fi facilities.

The special assistant said the cabinet was briefed on the issue of uniform curriculum for all the educational institutions and the education minister would give a detailed briefing to the media on Wednesday (today) in this regard.

She said a high-powered committee was constituted to collect data of contract and daily wage employees of various government departments so that all of them could be regularised in due course of time.She also said a proposal for establishing a regulatory authority on the real estate sector was discussed and deferred to next meeting for further deliberation.