Delhi court confirms five-year ban on IOK’s JI

ISLAMABAD: A New Delhi court has endorsed the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party government’s ban on Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir for five years.

A tribunal headed by a New Delhi High Court judge confirmed the government’s decision of imposing ban on JI, the Kashmir Media Service reported on Tuesday. The tribunal, headed by Justice Chander Shekhar, observed “inescapable conclusion”, saying the party, its office-bearers and members had been actively indulging in pro-freedom activities, which according to him were unlawful.

The tribunal said: “The government has sufficient credible material and grounds for taking action under sub-sections (1) & (3) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for declaring JI as an unlawful Association.” On February 28, the Indian government had issued an order declaring JI as a “banned outfit”. On the night of February 22, the police had carried out a crackdown on JI cadre and arrested 400 members across the held valley, including its chief Dr Abdul Hamid Fayaz.