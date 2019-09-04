Britain alarmed at rights situation in held Kashmir

LONDON: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday Britain had asked the Indian government to respect international standards of human rights, respect rights of Kashmiris and end lockdown of Kashmir which had now entered the second month.

Speaking in the House of Commons to give a policy statement of the British government, Raab expressed alarm at the worsening human rights situation in Kashmir as a result of the draconian clampdown on Kashmiris following the revocation of Article 370 by the Modi government.

The foreign secretary revealed that Britain had asked the Indian government that reports of human rights abuses of Kashmir people must be dealt with transparently, thoroughly and rigorously and international human rights standards must be respected.

He told the parliament that Britain had raised the issue of communications blackout and lockdown in Kashmir with the Indian government. He said the Indian government had assured Britain that those measures were “temporary” and Britain would hold India to those “promises”.

Raab said he had spoken to Indian Foreign Minister Jai Shankar to express Britain’s worry over the situation in occupied Kashmir. “We are concerned about the human rights situation in Kashmir. I spoke to Jai Shankar on 7 August. We want reduction in tensions in Kashmir, respect for internationally accepted human rights” and we want “all sides to rebuild confidence”.

In a stern statement, the foreign secretary told the Indian government that the issue of human rights was “an international issue and it’s not a bilateral issue” and Britain expected that “these rights should be complied with as per international standards”.

The foreign secretary spoke after dozens of parliamentarians wrote to the Tory government asking it to end its silence and take a clear stand on Kashmir. He added: “The reality is we have raised issues around human rights.”

The foreign secretary was asked questions by MPs about the lockdown in Kashmir which had paralysed more than seven million Kashmiris. He stressed that India must ensure that human rights were respected fully and outstanding issues should be resolved “through constructive dialogue”.

He made a reference to the recent discussion on Kashmir at the UN Security Council and stated that the dispute between India and Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir should be resolved.

In a show of how India’s actions in Kashmir have damaged India’s image abroad, the foreign secretary said international human rights standards were at stake in Kashmir. Answering a question, he said Prime Minister Boris Johnson had spoken to Narendra Modi on August 25 and Prime Minister Imran Khan in first week of August. Dominic Raab said: “We will be carefully looking and monitoring the situation.”