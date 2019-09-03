Venezuelans gather 8 million signatures against blockade

CARACAS: At least eight million Venezuelans added their signatures to a document rejecting the US blockade, which will be presented to the United Nations, according to official reports.

Since August 10, Bolivar squares across the country and makeshift stands have seen thousands of Venezuelans reiterate their repudiation of Washington’s coercive measures. The signing of the document is part, along with marches and protests, of the global ‘No More Trump’ campaign, promoted.