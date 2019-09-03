Xi calls on RCSC to make new contributions

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping on Monday called on the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) to make new and greater contributions to the development of the Red Cross cause.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when meeting with representatives to the 11th general congress of the RCSC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Extending sincere greetings and warm congratulations to the representatives, Xi encouraged them to champion the spirit of humanity, compassion and dedication, and pursue reform and innovation with great endeavour.

Xi and the representatives took group pictures.Li Keqiang and Wang Huning, both members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, were present at the meeting. Vice President Wang Qishan attended the meeting and the opening of the congress.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Vice Premier Sun Chunlan urged the RCSC to uphold the leadership of the Party, protect lives and health, carry out international assistance, and serve the country and the people.

Li Hong, a registered nurse and vice president of Fujian Provincial Hospital who won the Florence Nightingale Medal for 2019, as well as 32 groups and 10 individuals working for the RCSC were awarded for their outstanding achievements at Monday’s congress