G20 labour ministers for promotion of active aging societies

TOKYO: Labour ministers from the Group of 20 (G20) economies on Monday wrapped up a two-day meeting by adopting a statement promoting an active aging society while advocating for action to be taken to avoid labour shortages amid countries’ aging populations.

“An aging population will bring new job opportunities associated with the ‘silver economy,’ but without appropriate actions, also has the potential to result in shortages of labour and skills, slower economic growth, and poverty and inequality in older age,” the statement said.

“We recognize the importance of promoting an active aging society that enables all to participate in the labour market without discrimination,” it added.

The two-day gathering in Matsuyama, in western Japan’s Ehime Prefecture, held under the title of “Shaping a Human-Centred Future of Work,” concluded with the ministers pledging policy initiatives specifically targeting seniors and prospective employers, aimed at boosting employment opportunities for the older demographic.

The ministers also called for an improvement in the job environment for elderly workers, including in terms of pay, hours, health and safety issues and anti-discrimination measures.

The joint statement also referred to gender roles and the breaking down of stereotypes to achieve better male and female parity.