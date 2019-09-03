Pillion riding banned in Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab home department has banned motorcycle pillion riding in the province for two days in a bid to avoid any unpleasant incident during Muharram gatherings.
According to a notification issued by the Punjab home department, a ban on pillion riding has been imposed under Section 144 on 9th and 10th of Muharram.
