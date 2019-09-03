close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
Sher Ali Khalti
September 3, 2019

Pillion riding banned in Punjab

National

LAHORE: Punjab home department has banned motorcycle pillion riding in the province for two days in a bid to avoid any unpleasant incident during Muharram gatherings.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab home department, a ban on pillion riding has been imposed under Section 144 on 9th and 10th of Muharram.

