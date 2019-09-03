close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
Obaid Abrar Khan
September 3, 2019

IHC orders improving Islamabad Zoo condition

National

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered the Islamabad Zoo administration to take measures to save the animals from any harm and improve zoo condition.

During hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that it has proved that Islamabad Zoo is not meeting the international standards set for a zoo.

Justice Athar Minallah further remarked that zoo administration wants to bring three more elephants while even not properly taking care of a lone elephant in the zoo. “If zoo administration couldn’t take care of the elephant, it should be sent back to Sri Lanka,” Justice Minallah remarked.

To this ministry’s Deputy Director said in order to improve the standard of the zoo up to international level, a PC-I was forwarded to the Planning Commission but the proposal was rejected. The officials further told the court that none of Pakistani zoo including the zoological gardens at Karachi and Lahore meets international standards.

The court remarked if zoo administration couldn’t take care of the animals and provide them proper food and care, the animals should send back to their origin countries.

