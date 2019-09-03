Schools on Muharram processions routes closed

PESHAWAR: The deputy commissioner has ordered the closure of several schools located on the routes of the Muharram processions.

The schools include GHS, Mohallah Jattan, GPS Machhi Hatta, Central City Public School Mohalla Daftar Bandaan, Bilawal Malik School Mohallah Qazi Khaillaan, Tasawwar Public School Mohalla Jattan, Rimsha Public School Koocha Said Wali, Peshawar Computer Public School, Computer Public School and Taj Public School at Mohalla Farshi Galli, Unique Public School, Talent Public School, and Seeds Public School and GGHS at Mohalla Mundi Beri.