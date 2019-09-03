PTI govt has ignored KP, deprived Balochistan of rights, says Baloch

PESHAWAR: National Party President and former chief minister of Balochistan Dr Abdul Malik Baloch said on Monday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government ignored the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and transferred the powers of Baloch to Punjab.

He was speaking at “Meet-the-Press” programme of the Peshawar Press Club.

Central and provincial leaders of National Party and activists of Ulasi Tehreek, including Senator Tahir Bizenjo, Mukhtiar Bacha, Shakeel Waheedullah and others, were present on the occasion.

Abdul Malik Baloch said like the prime minister, his cabinet members were also selected and they neither had any power nor the capability to run the affairs of the government.

He said his party would never compromise on the rights of Balochistan.

The National Party chief observed that the ‘selected’ government has failed to honour its commitment made with the people and has now resorted to political victimisation to hide its failure and corruption.

Dr Abdul Malik Baloch said that instead of holding across-the-board accountability, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was victimizing its opponents by sending political leaders behind bars.

He said the real powers during the last 70 years had never been in the hands of the political leaders.

National Party President and former chief minister of Balochistan Dr Abdul Malik Baloch said his party wanted the establishment of a government that could work for the welfare and prosperity of the people.

The National Party leader said the people of Balochistan were not benefiting from the Gwadar Port and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

He said the people of Balochistan believed they were not being given their rights from Gwadar Port and, therefore, it should be handed over to Balochistan.

He said they wanted the restoration of peace in Afghanistan. He feared that Pakistan would be affected if a war broke out between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Tahir Bizenjo said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had disfigured democratic face of India.

He called upon the Indian government to withdraw its decision of revoking Article 370 and abolishing the special status of occupied Jammu Kashmir.

He pointed out that the situation in the Kashmir valley was worsening.

He held the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government responsible for the deteriorating situation in the country and victimisation of opposition leaders.

The Senator said the government had failed to solve the problems being faced by the people and was victimising opposition leaders in the name of accountability.

He said accountability should be across-the-board, adding he had been raising his voice against the discriminatory policy of the government in the Senate.The Senator said they had summoned the law minister seven times to the Senate standing committee, but he did not show up.